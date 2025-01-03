Navi Mumbai: 'Books in Bus' Revamped with Fresh Popular Titles Based on Passenger Feedback

Navi Mumbai: The 'Books in Bus' initiative, launched by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport Undertaking (NMMT) in January 2022, has been upgraded with a fresh selection of popular books, according to the transport wing of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). This update comes in response to passenger feedback requesting more contemporary and widely-read titles in the mobile library available on Volvo air-conditioned buses.

The upgraded collection now includes a mix of Marathi and English books, featuring a wide range of genres such as autobiographies, fiction, short stories, poetry, and historical literature. NMMC claims that the new additions are designed to provide passengers with an enriching experience during their commute, promoting reading and knowledge sharing while traveling.

The initiative, which originally aimed to offer a unique reading experience on long-distance bus routes, has been well-received by passengers. The updated mobile library is now operational on several key routes including: Route No. 42 (EV-AC) – Vashi Railway Station to Dombivli, Route No. 56 (Volvo AC) – Mansarovar Railway Station to Kalamboli Police Headquarters, Route No. 62 (EV-AC) – Vashi Railway Station to Kalyan, and Route No. 73 (Volvo AC) – Panvel Railway Station to Kalyan.

While NMMT claims that the small mobile libtary in its buses have been upgraded, several commuters allged that the libtary has been missing for long time.