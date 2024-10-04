Navi Mumbai Bus Services Diverted on October 5 for Chief Minister’s Women Empowerment Event

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT), operated by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), will face disruptions on October 5, 2024, as buses will be diverted for the "Chief Minister Ladki Bahin Yojana and Women's Empowerment Mission" event. The event, which will take place at Walawalkar Ground, Ghodbunder Road, Thane, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, will have Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.

Approximately 15,000 women beneficiaries from the NMMC area are expected to participate, and bus services will be provided for their transportation. Due to this, regular NMMT bus operations will be affected, potentially causing delays and disruptions in services.

The Maharashtra government's "Chief Minister Women Empowerment" campaign is being held across the state, with the Thane event expected to be a major highlight. The transport administration has requested public cooperation and understanding for any inconvenience caused by the temporary changes in bus services on October 5.