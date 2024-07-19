Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Holds Lottery for 3322 Affordable Homes in Taloja and Dronagiri

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) conducted a draw for 3,322 affordable houses on Friday at the CIDCO Auditorium, CIDCO Bhavan in Belapur. These homes are located in the Taloja and Dronagiri nodes in Navi Mumbai. The scheme was launched on January 26, 2024.The computerized draw was conducted under the supervision of Moiz Hussain, Oversight Committee Member, along with three representatives from the applicants as referees. The successful applicants expressed their joy and gratitude, stating that their dream of owning a home in Navi Mumbai, a city well-equipped with infrastructure facilities, has been fulfilled by CIDCO.

Under the scheme, 3,322 tenements were made available for the EWS and General Category in the developing Taloja and Dronagiri nodes of Navi Mumbai by CIDCO. The Taloja node is well-connected with CIDCO’s Navi Mumbai Metro. Being adjacent to JNPT, commercial opportunities are increasing in the Dronagiri area. The Dronagiri node has connectivity through the Nerul-Uran Rail Corridor and is near the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

“The software used by CIDCO for the computerized lottery draw for the housing scheme is completely free from human intervention. Additionally, the software has been inspected by the computer department of IIT Mumbai,” said a senior CIDCO official, adding that the list of successful applicants of the Mass Housing Scheme January 2024 lottery has been published on CIDCO's website lottery.cidcoindia.com. “The EMD amount of unsuccessful applicants will be refunded within a stipulated period,” he added. Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, congratulated the successful applicants of the Mass Housing Scheme January 2024.