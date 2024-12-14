Navi Mumbai CIDCO Lottery 2024: Over 1 Lakh Applications Received for 26,000 Tenements After Deadline Extension for Mass Housing Scheme

The ‘My Preferred CIDCO Home’ mass housing scheme of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has received over one lakh applications for its 26,000 tenements. The registration date for CIDCO Lottery was began on October 12 this year, later the dead line for the submission of the online application forms was extended to December 11 due to festival and recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections. However, before the end of the application deadline, the CIDCO extended the filling of the application's last date till December 26, 2024.

According to the CIDCO official, the deadline for the Navi Mumbai CIDCO Lottery 2024 was extended because many applicants were unable to complete the submission process due to the Diwali holiday and Assembly polls in the state. The CIDCO offers 26,000 flats under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low-Income Group (LIG) categories, aligned with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), which can help buyers or lottery winners receive relief in amount.

नवी मुंबई सारख्या जागतिक दर्जाच्या शहरात तुमच्या पसंतीचे सिडकोचे घर घ्या. "माझे पसंतीचे सिडकोचे घर" या गृहनिर्माण योजनेसाठी आजच ऑनलाईन अर्ज नोंदणी करा आणि नवी मुंबई शहरात घर घेण्याच्या स्वप्नाच्या दिशेने पहिले पाऊल टाका.नोंदणी प्रक्रिया सोपी सरळ आणि सुलभ आहे. pic.twitter.com/H7IxfadVw7 — CIDCO Ltd (@CIDCO_Ltd) December 13, 2024

CIDCO's Mass Housing Scheme homes are spread in Navi Mumbai, including Vashi, Bamandongri, Kharkopar, Kharghar East, Kharghar West, Taloja, Mansarovar, Khandeshwar, Panvel and Kalamboli.

The authority also relaxed certain documentation formalities during the registration process. According to the Indian Express report, applicants are no longer required to submit barcoded domicile certificates or notarised affidavits on high-value stamp paper.