Navi Mumbai: CIDCO to Sell 100 Shops in Ulwe Node, Online Registration Begins on August 30

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is set to sell 100 shops in the Bamandongri Housing Complex, Navi Mumbai, with online registration starting on August 30, 2024.

This initiative presents a prime opportunity for small and medium-sized businesses to grow in the rapidly developing Ulwe Node.

“Aimed at benefiting ordinary citizens, developers, and business owners alike, CIDCO’s schemes for the sale of plots, shops, and commercial spaces contribute significantly to the city's development,” stated a senior CIDCO official.

The sale includes 100 of the 243 shops located in Plot No. 02, Sector-6, Ulwe. “The Ulwe Node boasts essential infrastructure, excellent connectivity via railways, roads, and Metro, and proximity to the Navi Mumbai International Airport project, which enhances its international appeal,” the official added.

The shops will be available through an e-auction and e-tender process, with online registration opening on August 30, 2024.