Navi Mumbai: Driver Charged After Car Runs Over Elderly Homeless Man Sleeping on Turbhe Footpath

A car driver has been charged in connection with the death of an elderly homeless man who was sleeping under plastic sheeting on the footpath during rainfall in September. The incident occurred outside the Weltec Company in the Turbhe MIDC area.

On September 25, the man was found dead on the footpath, prompting police to launch an investigation after taking custody of the body. A postmortem revealed internal injuries, indicating a possible accident.

Assistant Inspector Mahesh Jankar and his team began reviewing CCTV footage from the company, which captured a company car passing by late at night. Upon questioning the driver, Santosh Mandiwal, he admitted to reversing the car without realizing someone was sleeping beneath the plastic sheeting on the sidewalk.

The driver mistook the bump he felt for rocks or debris and disregarded it. This negligence resulted in the elderly man's death. Mandiwal has been booked for negligence by the Turbhe MIDC police station.