Navi Mumbai: Fatal Scooter Accident Claims Young Rider’s Life on Rainy Palm Beach Road

A young motorbike rider tragically lost his life after his electric scooter skidded and crashed into a divider on Palm Beach Road on Monday evening. The accident occurred while the rider was en route from Vashi to Karave village.

According to the Seawoods Traffic Unit, the incident took place around 8 p.m. between the Moraj and Sarsole junctions on Palm Beach Road. The rider, a resident of Karave village, died instantly at the scene.

“The electric scooter skidded and hit the divider’s crash barrier. The rider sustained severe head and bodily injuries, leading to his death,” said Krishna Dhamapurkar, Assistant Police Inspector from the Seawoods Traffic Unit.

Following the accident, the pillion rider contacted the victim's family, who arrived to cover the body with cloth before the traffic police transported it to the hospital. "Due to the traffic congestion, we removed the scooter to clear the road and resume traffic flow," Dhamapurkar added.

The Sanpada police have since launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities believe that the rain on Monday evening may have contributed to the scooter skidding.