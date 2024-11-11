Navi Mumbai Hit and Run: 28-Year-Old Pillion Rider Dies After Reckless Trailer Collision in Uran

Uran police have registered a case of negligence causing death against an unidentified trailer driver after a 28-year-old pillion rider died in an accident. The incident occurred under a flyover between Chirle and Jasai in Uran Taluka. The trailer driver fled after hitting the motorbike.

The deceased, identified as Abhay Jokhu Chauhan, was seated on the back of a motorcycle when a trailer hit the bike from behind. According to a police official from Uran police station, “The trailer driver was speeding recklessly and collided with the motorcycle from behind. This collision caused the accident, in which Chauhan, who was seated at the back, sustained serious injuries and later succumbed to them.”

Chauhan, a native of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, was a daily wage laborer. The incident took place on the night of November 7. Initially, an accidental death case was registered, but it was later transferred to Uran police station, where a case of negligence causing death and rash driving was filed.