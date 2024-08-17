Navi Mumbai: Inorbit Mall in Vashi Receives Bomb Threat via Mail, Later Found to Be a Hoax

Inorbit Mall in Vashi was evacuated on Saturday afternoon following an anonymous email threat claiming that bombs had been planted on the premises. Investigations revealed the threat to be a hoax, and no suspicious items or explosive devices were found. At approximately 11:59 AM on August 19, 2024, the mall received an email stating, "Hello there, I planted bombs in the building; every person inside the building will be killed."

In response, the mall was evacuated, and authorities were notified. Senior Police Inspector Manik Nalawade of Vashi Police Station, along with Shashikant Chandekar, In-Charge Officer of the BDDS team, Pratibha Shede, In-Charge of the ATS team, and the Dog Squad from Navi Mumbai, as well as the Fire Brigade and Navi Mumbai Hospital Ambulance, quickly arrived to conduct a thorough search.

By 2:50 PM, the investigation led by the ATS, BDDS, and Dog Squad teams concluded without finding any bomb-like objects or suspicious materials. The area has returned to normal, and Inorbit Mall reopened at 3:00 PM. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.