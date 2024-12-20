Navi Mumbai: Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault on Female Technician in Kamothe

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 30-year-old female technician at a local pathology lab in Kamothe. The incident occurred when the accused, identified as Hanumant Mane, went to the lab for a routine blood test.

According to the police, after the blood collection was completed, the technician woman wiped off the blood from his hand with a cotton swab. As she disposed of the cotton in the dustbin, Mane reportedly groped her from behind and engaged in inappropriate behavior. The technician immediately screamed for help, and the incident was reported to the Kamothe police.

The police have filed a case of sexual assault against the accused under section 74 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. Mane, a resident of Kamothe, was arrested following the woman's complaint.