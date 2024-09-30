Navi Mumbai: Man Jumps off Atal Setu Bridge, Search Underway

Mumbai, September 30: In a shocking incident today, a man reportedly jumped off the Atal Setu bridge, located about 8.5 km from Sewree Police Station. As per information received from the Southern Regional Division, the incident occurred in the early hours of the morning.

At the site, a red Brezza car, belonging to the individual who jumped, was found parked near the bridge. The CCTV footage from the Atal Setu Control Room revealed that the incident took place around 9:57 AM.

Rescue teams have arrived at the spot, and search operations are currently in progress. The police have informed the victim's family, and further investigations are underway. The authorities are working diligently to uncover more details about the case.