Navi Mumbai: Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Open Water Tank at Sector 15 in Vashi

An eight-year-old boy has tragically drowned after falling into an open water tank at a municipal garden at Sector 15 in Vashi . The incident occurred on Saturday night, during the Diwali Padwa festival, which saw the parks filled with children and families celebrating the holiday.

According to police, the boy was playing in the park when he suddenly went missing around 9:30 PM. Despite extensive searches by family and park-goers, he could not be located. Concern grew when it was noticed that the cover of an underground water tank was ajar. Upon investigation, the boy was found submerged inside the tank.

He was immediately pulled from the water and rushed to a nearby private hospital, where medical staff removed water from his stomach. However, due to the absence of an intensive care unit at the hospital, he was later transferred to a municipal hospital. Sadly, he was declared dead upon arrival.

Former local councilor Prakash More confirmed the details of the incident, and Vashi police are currently recording the statement in the case. They have stated that no criminal charges have been filed as of yet.

The tragic incident highlights the need for improved safety measures in public parks, particularly regarding access to hazardous areas such as water tanks. Authorities are urged to take immediate action to prevent such incidents in the future.