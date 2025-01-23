Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Imposes Over Rs 1.40 Crore in Construction SOP Violation Penalties

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has taken strict action against developers violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) aimed at curbing noise and air pollution caused by construction activities. The corporation has recovered penalties totaling Rs 1.40 crore from 87 projects found to violate the prescribed guidelines.

The action comes in response to an order issued by the Bombay High Court on December 11, 2023, in a suo-motu Public Interest Litigation. The court directed the implementation of stringent measures to reduce noise and air pollution, particularly due to basement excavations at construction sites.

To address this issue, the NMMC introduced an SOP on August 1, 2024, to regulate construction practices. The SOP has been rigorously enforced across Navi Mumbai, which falls under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) jurisdiction.

During inspections of construction sites, several developers were found flouting the guidelines. Notices were served to these developers, requiring them to pay penalties, which have now amounted to over Rs 1.40 crore. Some developers have since complied with the SOP, but others remain non-compliant.

In a bid to ensure adherence to the rules, the NMMC has announced plans to issue "Stop Work Notices" to errant developers. The corporation has also warned that developers ignoring such notices will face severe consequences, including permanent halting of their projects.

The Town Planning Department of the NMMC has stated that penalties alone are not the end goal. Repeat offenders will face increased fines, and stringent actions will be taken to ensure compliance, thereby minimizing the environmental impact of construction activities.