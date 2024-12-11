Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Withholds Rs 60 Crore Payment Over Inactive CCTV Cameras

Despite the installation of 1,543 CCTV cameras across the city over the past two years, the full potential of the system remains untapped. While some locations have working CCTV footage, many areas are still without coverage, and several cameras are reportedly inactive. This has led the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to withhold a payment of Rs 60 crore from the contractor responsible for the installation.

The installation work, during the tenure of then-Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, was meant to enhance security and surveillance throughout the city. However, municipal authorities claim that the cameras are not operating at full capacity. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had inaugurated the CCTV control room at the municipal headquarters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, but the city is yet to achieve complete surveillance coverage.

The municipal administration had set an ambitious goal to bring the entire city under CCTV surveillance by April 30, 2024. However, despite multiple extensions, the work remains incomplete. The NMMC had issued a notice to the contractor, warning of the potential cancellation of the contract due to non-fulfillment of the agreed terms.

According to the contractor, obtaining necessary permissions for connectivity from various government agencies, including the Public Works Department, has delayed the process. Despite these challenges, the municipality claims that many of the cameras are still not operational, and the contractor has failed to meet the required standards.

The cameras have, however, contributed to crime detection, with the police using CCTV footage to solve various cases. A CCTV surveillance system is also operational at the police headquarters, playing a key role in traffic management and security.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde emphasized that further action would be taken against the contractor, based on the instructions issued by the authorities. The NMMC has withheld the contractor's full payment and is considering further legal steps to ensure the project's completion.

A senior official from NMMC Engineering department confirmed that the incomplete CCTV network is being closely monitored, with further action pending against the contractor for failing to meet the stipulated timelines.