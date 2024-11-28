Navi Mumbai: Nhava Sheva Traffic Division Launches Campaign to Curb Accidents; Rs 25.50 Lakh Collected in Fines

The Nhava Sheva Traffic Division has launched a special campaign aimed at curbing accidents and instilling discipline among drivers. As part of this initiative, a total of 2,450 drivers have been penalized under the Motor Vehicles Act, with Rs 25.50 lakh collected in fines.

The campaign comes in response to an increase in traffic congestion and accidents, particularly in the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Area (JNPA) and the surrounding Ulwe region. Of the total actions taken, 950 motorists were found riding motorcycles without helmets, 1,250 were penalized for obstructing traffic, and the remaining violations were related to various other motor vehicle offenses.

Senior Inspector G.M. Muzawar of the Nhava Sheva Traffic Division stated, “The rising number of undisciplined drivers in the JNPT and Ulwe areas has become a serious concern. We are taking strict action to ensure road safety. Drivers in these areas must follow the Motor Vehicles Act and prioritize both their safety and the safety of others.”

The traffic department of Navi Mumbai police have urged all road users in the region to adhere to traffic rules and contribute to making the roads safer for everyone.