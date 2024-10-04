Navi Mumbai: NMMC Act Against Unauthorized Constructions; Demolish Illegal Building in Vashi

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) took decisive action against unauthorized constructions in Vashi on Thursday, demolishing an illegally constructed building. The Civic Encroachment Department had already issued a notice regarding the illegal structure, instructing its removal. However, the contractor continued the construction despite the warning.

The demolition, led by Dr. Rahul Gethe, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Encroachment), was carried out under the orders of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailash Shinde.

The unauthorized structures were located at House Nos. 1 and 2 in Sector 15, Vashi. The owners had been served notices under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, which ultimately led to the removal of their illegal structures.

Assistant Commissioner Sharjan Gulab Mulani, present at the site, stated that the construction had been undertaken without obtaining the necessary permissions from the municipal corporation. Despite being served a notice under Section 54 of the MRTP Act by the Vashi Division, the individuals responsible failed to dismantle the unauthorized building on their own.

Last week, in a joint operation by the NMMC and CIDCO, demolitions were conducted at House No. 1035 and the properties of Jayshree Parshuram Patil and Parshuram Changa Patil (House Nos. 1021 and 1022) in Sector 4/A, Kopar Khairane. These owners were also served notices under Section 54 of the MRTP Act, resulting in the removal of their unauthorized constructions.

Additionally, Ayush Hotel, located at Plot No. 06 in Sector 12B, Kopar Khairane, was given a notice under Section 55 of the MRTP Act, which led to the removal of its illegal structure.

The demolition drive was supported by Assistant Commissioner Sunil Kathole and other officials from the Kopar Khairane ward. Navi Mumbai Police provided security throughout the operation, which involved 8 laborers, 2 electronic hammers, a gas cutter, a JCB machine, and a pickup van.

The NMMC has warned that similar enforcement actions will be intensified in the future to curb unauthorized constructions.