Navi Mumbai: NMMC Gets Nod for Post Graduate Institute of Medicial Sciences

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has received approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to establish a 'Post Graduate College of Medical Science’. This development is set to significantly enhance healthcare services in the region, said Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Kailas Shinde.

Dr. Shinde expressed that the newly approved medical college would elevate the quality of healthcare provided to Navi Mumbai citizens. "This is a valuable health-related gift to the citizens of Navi Mumbai during the Ganesh festival," he added.

The approval came after persistent efforts led by Thane Lok Sabha member Naresh Mhaske, who coordinated with Union Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav and the Central Health Department. Mhaske's intervention, through a series of meetings and follow-ups, ensured that the NMC granted the necessary permissions.

In the first phase, the college will offer postgraduate courses in four key departments: Medicine (3 seats), Orthopedics (2 seats), Gynecology (8 seats), and Pediatrics (4 seats). The 'Surgery' department is expected to gain approval soon as well.

The municipal hospitals in Vashi and Nerul have been equipped with all the required infrastructure to support the institute. Key staff members, including a Dean, Professors, and Assistant Professors, have already been appointed, with the academic year set to begin soon.

“This initiative will provide super-specialty services, including Medical Intensive Care, Pediatric Intensive Care, and Emergency and Trauma services, at NMMC Hospital. As a result, citizens of Navi Mumbai can expect improved healthcare services in the near future,” Dr. Shinde said.

The Post Graduate Medical College aims to attract trained MBBS doctors who will pursue further specialization. These highly skilled doctors will then contribute to treating patients at NMMC hospitals, creating a stronger, more efficient municipal healthcare system for the city.