Navi Mumbai: Portion of Road Caves in at Sector 46; Water Pipeline Burst Suspected (Watch Video)

A portion of a road caved in Navi Mumbai near the Palm Beach area on Wednesday, September 25. The incident of road collapse occurred during wee hours at Sector 46 in the middle of the street and water is flowing rapidly through it.

While the road was temporarily closed after the incident, a huge crowd gathered to see the hole in the road. The cave-in is suspected to have been caused by an underground pipeline burst.

Also Read | Thane Water Cut: TMC Announces 24-Hour Supply Disruption on September 27; Check Affected Areas.

Pothole at Akshar Chowk Raises Concerns of Road Collapse