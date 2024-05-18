Navi Mumbai: Pre-Monsoon Rains Hike Vegetable Prices Upto 30 Percent

A surge in vegetable prices, ranging from 20 to 30 percent, has been attributed to a decline in supply at the wholesale market in Vashi. The recent heavy rainfall in key vegetable-producing regions has inflicted significant damage to crops, causing a notable shortage.

Farmers transporting their produce to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi have reported that fully matured vegetables bore the brunt of hailstorms, exacerbating the supply crunch.

Traders report that most vegetables have seen a price increase of around 20 to 30 percent over the past week. Earlier, supply had already dipped due to the summer heat.

Brinjal, which was available at Rs 50, is now being sold at Rs 80 per kg in retail. Similarly, the price of cauliflower has increased from Rs 30 to Rs 80 per kg.

Even potatoes have seen up to a 50 percent rise in the last fortnight. The commodity is now priced at Rs 40 per kg in retail, compared to around Rs 20 to 25 per kg at the beginning of the year. According to traders, supply will gradually decrease with the rise in temperature.

On May 18, the APMC received a total of 430 vehicles laden with vegetables, of which 296 were pickup vans carrying smaller quantities. Normally, the Mumbai APMC in Vashi receives around 550 to 600 vehicles laden with vegetables daily. “The supply has come down by more than 20 percent, and this is reflected in the prices,” said a trader from APMC.

According to traders at APMC, the vegetable price will come down in a week or fortnight but for a short period. “The supply of vegetables dipped during monsoon and by second week, monsoon will arrive,” said the trader.

