Navi Mumbai Road Rage: CISF Personnel Booked for Alleged Assaulting Doctor in Kharghar

The Kharghar police have booked 10 to 15 personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for allegedly assaulting a doctor in a road rage incident. The incident occurred on Friday night at around 10:15 PM on Pranam Road, Sector 12, Kharghar.

According to the police, the CISF personnel, who are stationed in Kharghar for accommodation purposes, are assigned security duties at Mumbai’s airport. On the night of the incident, four buses carrying CISF personnel were traveling on Pranam Road. When one of the buses was allegedly bumped by the vehicle of Dr. Srinath Prakash Parab, it stopped, and the CISF personnel sought an explanation. Dr. Parab was accompanied by his wife, Sharvari Parab, and their friend, Jayesh Visave.

The stop caused all four buses, carrying at least 200 CISF personnel, to halt, leading to rising tensions. Out of the large group, 15 personnel reportedly assaulted Dr. Srinath and his family, using physical violence and vulgar language. Dr. Parab’s complaint also mentions that the glass of his vehicle was broken during the assault.

As the situation escalated, some CISF personnel attempted to de-escalate the confrontation. However, video footage of the incident quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage over the behavior of the personnel.

The Kharghar Police, led by Senior Police Inspector Deepak Surve, filed a case against the 15 unidentified CISF personnel on Saturday morning under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Dr. Srinath’s complaint also stated that his wife, Sharvari, was assaulted during the incident. Dr. Parab’s brother, Prasad, is the Shiv Sena city president of Kharghar.

In a surprising twist, some senior CISF officers filed a written complaint on Saturday morning, accusing Dr. Srinath and his family of using offensive language. As a result, the police have registered a counter-complaint against Dr. Parab.