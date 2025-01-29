Navi Mumbai Sees 16% Rise in Fatal Accidents in 2024; Claiming 297 Lives

While Navi Mumbai is a planned city with well-maintained roads, there has been a 16% rise in fatal accidents in 2024. A total of 287 fatal accidents were reported across the city, resulting in 297 deaths. In comparison, 243 fatal accidents occurred in 2023, claiming 246 lives, according to data from the Navi Mumbai Police.

Police attribute the increase in fatalities to overspeeding and illegal parking on highways. In response, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have implemented several measures to curb accidents. “In addition to raising awareness among motorists, we are conducting special drives to enforce the Motor Vehicles Act,” said a senior traffic police official.

In 2024, traffic police registered 8,87,770 violations under the Motor Vehicles Act, a 12% increase from 7,86,394 cases in 2023. Police credit this rise to stricter enforcement efforts.

Of the total violations, 1,77,621 cases involved motorcyclists riding without helmets, while 1,31,289 cases were against car drivers not wearing seat belts. Additionally, 1,22,559 cases were related to overspeeding, and 15,550 involved drivers using mobile phones while driving.

Throughout the year, police recovered Rs32 crores in fines, with Rs13.81 crores collected through Lok Adalat.

The city’s CCTV network has also played a crucial role in traffic enforcement, helping register 1.42 lakh traffic violation cases in 2024.