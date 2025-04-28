Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Accused of Raping 26-Year-Old Woman Met Through Dating App

A shocking incident of sexual assault has come to light in Navi Mumbai area. A man allegedly raped 26-year-old women that he met on dating site. The victim claimed that the accused resident was of sea-woods, Navi Mumbai, became acquainted with her on a dating app.

Following a complaint, police have filed a first information report under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code regarding an alleged sexual assault in Kharghar in September 2020, an official stated.

The woman alleges the accused assaulted her at a building in Kharghar. "No arrests have been made. We are gathering evidence and ascertaining facts," the official added.