Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Attacked With Chopper Over Water Supply In Koparkhairane

Koparkhairane police have registered a case of attempted murder against four men for severely injuring a 23-year-old resident, Ajit Dhonde, during a violent altercation on Tuesday night in Sector 1 of Koparkhairane.The incident occurred around 10:15 PM on December 10 when Dhonde, accompanied by his friends Rohit Ghorpade and Dinesh More, was standing near the Bank of Allahabad. He was suddenly attacked by a man referred to as ‘Macchi’s younger brother,’ along with two to three accomplices. Armed with a chopper, the attackers assaulted Dhonde, allegedly due to a business rivalry over the supply of drinking water cans in the area.

During the attack, Dhonde raised his right arm to defend himself, sustaining a severe injury to his forearm. Despite their efforts to escape, the attackers pursued them. In the scuffle, Dhonde suffered a blow to his back while being threatened with death by the attackers, who fled the scene shortly after.Following the incident, Dhonde was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. After receiving medical care, he lodged a complaint at the Koparkhairane police station on Thursday.Senior Police Inspector Audumber Patil confirmed that a business-related dispute over water can distribution was the motive behind the assault. A case of attempted murder has been filed, and police are actively searching for the suspects involved in the attack.