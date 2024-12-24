Navi Mumbai: Six-Year-Old Dies in Vashi After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

Vashi, Maharashtra (December 24, 2024): A six-year-old boy died after being hit by an airbag that deployed when an SUV landed on the car he was traveling in. The accident occurred on Saturday night in Vashi.

The boy, identified as Harsh Arethia, was seated in the front passenger seat of a car driven by his father. According to Vashi police, the SUV ahead of them crashed into a median and was flung onto their car's bonnet, triggering the airbags.

Police stated that Harsh did not sustain visible external injuries but is suspected to have died from shock and trauma caused by the airbag's impact. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the SUV driver, Dr. Vinod Pachade, a cosmetic surgeon and resident of Ghansoli.

Dr. Pachade did not flee the scene and went to the Vashi police station, where his statement was recorded. Police have issued a notice asking him to cooperate with the investigation.

At the time of the incident, Harsh's father was driving, and three of his cousins were in the back seat. Authorities emphasized that children should not sit in front seats equipped with airbags, as previous cases of airbag-related injuries have been reported.