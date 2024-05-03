Navi Mumbai: Spoilage Due to Heatwave Pushes Up Vegetable, Fruit Prices

The wholesale vegetable market in Vashi is experiencing a consistent supply, yet retail prices are escalating. Retailers attribute this surge to the prevailing heatwave, which has resulted in heightened spoilage rates and subsequent price hikes. Shockingly, over 20 percent of vegetables are currently being wasted due to spoilage, exacerbating the situation.

Retailers are grappling with the challenge of preserving vegetables due to their highly perishable nature. Shabir Shaikh, a retailer at the Nerul sector 3 market, revealed that he has had to close his shop during the day as vegetables dry up in the heat. "The heatwave has not only increased wastage but has also impacted income due to reduced sales times," Shaikh lamented.

Similar experiences are echoed by other vegetable retailers. "The prices of certain vegetables have already escalated in the wholesale market due to increased waste, particularly for delicate items like leafy greens, and the current heatwave has exacerbated the situation," noted another retailer.

While retail vegetable markets situated near residential areas continue to attract customers, those in commercial areas are experiencing a shortage of footfall. "Due to the heat, very few customers are visiting during the day, resulting in a 50% decline in overall business," shared a retailer in sector 15 in Belapur.

In addition to vegetables, fruit retailers are encountering comparable challenges. Despite it being peak mango season with ample supply, the rapid ripening of mangoes is posing a problem. "Mangoes ripen quickly in the heat, and with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, the ripening period has shortened to just one or two days. Consequently, the price of ripe mangoes is lower than that of raw ones," explained a retailer at the Nerul market.

On the other hand, the sale of watermelon and lemon has seen an uptick. "While the supply of watermelon and muskmelon remains robust, the decline in lemon supply has driven prices up," reported a retailer in Ulwe, noting that a single lemon now costs Rs 5.

Meanwhile, the supply of vegetables has not changed much in the last one week. On May 3, the APMC received a total of 560 vehicles laden with vegetables of which 245 vehicles were pickup vans and the remaining were truck and tempos.