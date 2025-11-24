Navi Mumbai Theft News: Gold Chains Worth ₹10.5 Lakh Stolen at Rolling Loud India; Four Attendees Lodge Complaints

The two-day Rolling Loud music festival in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, reported a shocking incident of theft when unknown individuals allegedly stole four gold chains worth ₹10.50 lakh from attendees. The victims approached the Kharghar Police Station, registering complaints soon after the event. The robberies are believed to have occurred on Sunday between 6 pm and 10 pm, during peak crowd movement. According to the complainants and reports, the chains were yanked directly from the necks of four festival-goers amid the packed venue. Police are now investigating the incident, including identifying suspects and examining security arrangements at the concert.

The Navi Mumbai theft has highlighted a growing pattern of robberies at large-scale concerts in Mumbai. Just days earlier, during the performance of American rapper Travis Scott on November 19, twenty-four mobile phones and twelve gold chains reportedly went missing. A total of twenty-four victims lodged complaints with the police after the event. Before this case, a major theft occurred during Enrique Iglesias’ Mumbai concert at the MMRDA Grounds in BKC, where seventy-three mobile phones valued at ₹23.85 lakh were stolen. Seven FIRs were filed as distressed fans reported their belongings missing.

Also Read: Thane Traffic Update: Ambernath Division Announces Major Diversions in Badlapur for December 2 Elections - Check Alternate Routes Here

Rolling Loud India 2025 took place on November 22 and 23 and showcased an extensive lineup of globally acclaimed hip-hop artists. International performers such as Wiz Khalifa, Central Cee, Don Toliver, Swae Lee, and DaBaby shared the stage with leading Indian stars including DIVINE, Karan Aujla, Hanumankind, Arivu, and Wild Wild Women. The festival featured elaborate staging, pyrotechnics, themed installations, merchandise zones, and diverse food courts to replicate the original global Rolling Loud experience. Two giant performance stages ran simultaneously, drawing massive crowds from across the country.

Despite its grand production scale, festival attendees expressed dissatisfaction about the large physical distance between both stages. Fans complained that switching between performances required brisk walking or running across long stretches of the venue, making it difficult to enjoy back-to-back sets by their favourite artists. While the event succeeded in presenting a world-class concert environment and hosting prominent international musicians, the complaints suggested that the logistical layout was physically demanding for concert-goers. With the added concern of rising thefts at such crowd-heavy events, many believe organisers must take additional measures to ensure both convenience and safety at future music festivals.