Navi Mumbai Traffic Advisory: 5-Km Walkathon to Mark Sardar Patel’s Birth Anniversary to Affect Sunday Morning Routes

To celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate will host a 5-kilometer walkathon on Sunday, November 2, along Palm Beach Road. In view of this event, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Control Department has issued a traffic advisory announcing temporary restrictions and diversions from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. The initiative aims to commemorate Sardar Patel’s legacy as the “Iron Man of India” and encourage public participation in promoting unity and harmony through the walkathon.

According to the advisory, vehicles heading from Belapur towards Vashi, Mumbai, and Thane will be stopped at Morarji Circle and rerouted to the opposite lane, allowing two-way movement on the Belapur-bound side of Palm Beach Road. Traffic between Vashi and Killa Junction will be regulated using available lanes to maintain a smooth flow. Motorists using the Sion-Panvel Highway and Uran Phata are advised to take alternate routes. However, essential vehicles such as ambulances, fire brigade, and police cars will be exempted from these restrictions, ensuring emergency services remain uninterrupted.

Also Read: Punjab: Won ₹11 Crore Lottery, But Where’s the Man? Company Struggles to Find Missing Millionaire

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Sanjaykumar Patil urged residents to participate in large numbers in the unity walkathon. He emphasized that the event is not only a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s monumental role in integrating India but also a step toward strengthening social solidarity. The police department has made extensive preparations to ensure public safety, seamless traffic management, and smooth conduct of the event. Authorities expect enthusiastic participation from citizens across Navi Mumbai to honor Patel’s enduring vision of a united nation.