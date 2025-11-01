Punjab: Won ₹11 Crore Lottery, But Where’s the Man? Company Struggles to Find Missing Millionaire

A stroke of extraordinary luck has turned one Bathinda resident into an overnight millionaire after he won the Punjab government’s Diwali Bumper Lottery worth a staggering ₹11 crore. However, the identity of this fortunate individual remains a mystery as he has yet to claim his prize. The winning ticket was purchased from Ratna Lottery Agency in Bathinda. Excitement filled the agency after learning that one of their tickets had won the jackpot, but their joy is mixed with concern as the winner has still not contacted them to claim his life-changing reward.

Umesh Kumar, director of Ratna Lottery Agency, confirmed that the winning ticket had been sold through his agency and that efforts are underway to trace the ticket holder. “When we discovered that our ticket had won ₹11 crore, the entire team was overjoyed,” he said. “But to our surprise, the winner has not approached us or the company yet.” Kumar mentioned that typically, winners reach out within hours of the announcement, but this time, the situation is unusual, and the delay has raised curiosity across the city.

The agency has now appealed to the unknown winner to step forward and claim the prize before it’s too late. Umesh Kumar urged all those who purchased Diwali Bumper tickets from their outlet to recheck them carefully. “If the winner fails to claim the prize within the stipulated time, he may lose this golden opportunity,” he warned. The agency expressed hope that the lucky ticket holder will soon emerge and celebrate his incredible win, turning his Diwali into one to remember forever.