Navi Mumbai: Traffic Police Intensify Action Against Violators, Fined 218 Drivers for Drunk and Drive

Ahead of New Year's Eve, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have intensified their efforts to catch traffic violators, including those driving under the influence of alcohol. As part of the initiative, between December 20 and December 27, 2024, the Traffic Police identified 218 drivers operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

All 16 traffic units of Navi Mumbai Police took action under the guidance of the police commissioner. During this period, 218 individuals were penalized for the offense of drunk driving.

In an earlier instance, the Vashi Traffic Unit took stringent action against violators, suspending the licenses of 45 drivers for flouting traffic rules. Legal action was also initiated against YouTubers who performed dangerous stunts with their vehicles in an attempt to gain online popularity.

In a special drive conducted from December 1 to December 25, fines totaling ₹50.43 lakh were levied on 5,786 drivers for various traffic violations, with ₹4.28 lakh already collected. During the same period, action was taken against 62 drivers for drunk driving and using loud silencers. Legal cases were registered against 127 drivers, and a proposal to suspend the licenses of 45 offenders has been sent to the Transport Department for further action.

The Traffic Department has emphasized its commitment to taking strict action against those who irresponsibly violate traffic regulations. Authorities have urged drivers to adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with the Navi Mumbai Traffic Department to ensure road safety and smooth traffic flow.