Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Warmer Fridays Ahead, Humidity and Temperature to Increase

Navi Mumbai to experience warmer Fridays as there will be a slight rise in temperature. As per the forecast by the Regional Indian Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius, a slight increase from Thursday. Humidity will be up to 57%, while the sky will remain mainly clear.

The minimum and maximum temperatures will range between 26 and 37 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts hazy weather in Navi Mumbai, attributing it to slow wind speeds throughout the area.

The next 48 hours will bring similar weather conditions. On Thursday, the Thane Belapur Industrial Area saw a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius.