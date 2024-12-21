NMMC Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions in Koparkhairane, Rs 22,500 Fines Collected

The Encroachment Department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducted a demolition drive targeting illegal structures in the Koparkhairane ward. Despite prior warnings, unauthorized construction at Room No. 941, Sector-3, continued unabated.

The owner, Sahebrao S. Sanas, had constructed a ground-plus-one-story building without approval. After failing to comply with a notice issued under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, the NMMC proceeded with the demolition. Additionally, Sanas was fined Rs10,000.

Beyond this, the encroachment team also addressed margin space violations by hawkers and shops in the Koparkhairane area, collecting fines totaling Rs12,500. Furthermore, nine unauthorized shanties in Sector 9 were demolished.

The drive was overseen by the Koparkhairane ward, with Assistant Commissioner Sunil Kathole present. Police security was deployed to ensure the smooth execution of the operation.