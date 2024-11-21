Panvel BJP Candidate Spends Rs 25 Lakh on Campaign; Check Expenses of Other Candidates in Maharashtra Election 2024

Prashant Thakur, the sitting MLA from Panvel and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate reported the highest election expenditure of Rs 25,04,464 in the 2024 Panvel Assembly elections. Thakur is contesting from the Panvel constituency in Raigad district.

This was revealed during the third meeting for the scrutiny of election expenses, held on November 19, 2024, at Panvel. The meeting was chaired by Election Expense Observer Ramesh Kumar (IRS) and attended by Election Officer Pawan Chandak, Nodal Officer (Expenses) Mangesh Gavade, and other officials from the Election Expense Control team. Representatives from all 13 candidates also participated.

It was found that Thakur’s record showed an expenditure of Rs 15,87,462, while the government record indicated Rs 25,04,464. A discrepancy of Rs 9,17,002 was identified, and the government-recorded expenditure was ultimately approved.

Following Thakur, Balram Dattatray Patil of the Peasants and Workers Party of India reported an expenditure of Rs 13,49,982 which was higher than Patil’s own record of expenditure of Rs 12,42,915. The final approved expenditure for Patil was also Rs 13,49,982.

Leena Arjun Garad of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) reported spending Rs 8,88,308. Although Garad’s record was higher than the government’s, the government-recorded expenditure was approved.

MNS candidate Yogesh Janardan Chile reported spending Rs 6,88,792 in the assembly elections. Chile’s record showed an expenditure of Rs 5,60,629, but the government-recorded expenditure of Rs 6,88,762 was approved.

Increase of Rs 12 Lakh in Candidate Expenditure Limit for Assembly Elections

In the previous assembly elections, candidates had an expenditure limit of Rs 28 lakh, which has now been raised to Rs40 lakh. This increase allows candidates more flexibility in their spending, enabling them to run more effective campaigns. The rise in the expenditure limit is aimed at meeting the increased costs associated with election campaigns, including the expanded use of various media and promotional methods.