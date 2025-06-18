Panvel MLA Praises Progress on ‘Swarajya’ Municipal Headquarters, Calls for Robust Amenities

Panvel: The construction of the new Panvel Municipal Corporation headquarters, "Swarajya," is progressing satisfactorily with high-quality standards, said Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur during a site visit on Wednesday. He emphasized the need to ensure the building includes robust amenities for citizens and staff alike.

Located in New Panvel, the upcoming headquarters is along the route connecting Navi Mumbai International Airport to Panvel. During the inspection, MLA Thakur was accompanied by former House Leader Paresh Thakur, ex-corporators Nitin Patil, Anil Bhagat, and Ajay Bahira. City Engineer Sanjay Katekar presented detailed information about the project's status.

Speaking to the media, Thakur stated, “The civic building is progressing well and will soon be a state-of-the-art facility serving Panvel residents. It will enhance the city’s stature and infrastructure.”

He stressed the need for citizen-centric facilities, including well-planned public transport stops, ample parking, clean toilets, a cafeteria, a general body hall, chambers for the mayor, deputy mayor, standing committee, house leaders, and the opposition leader, along with two conference halls and meeting rooms.

Thakur also took stock of post-construction tasks and instructed officials to ensure timely completion while maintaining quality standards.

Once completed, the Swarajya headquarters is expected to become a major civic landmark in the Panvel region.

The PMC was formed in 2016 and it is currently running from a building in Old Panvel with limited faciligties.