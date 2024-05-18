Panvel Municipal Corporation Cracks Down on Illegal Hoardings, Removes Five After Survey Reveals 33 Violations

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) took action by removing five illegal hoardings, following a comprehensive survey conducted across four wards. A total of 33 illegal hoardings were identified during the survey, with Navade village recording the highest concentration.

As per a senior official from PMC, the majority of the illegal hoardings pinpointed in the survey were erected by developers to promote their projects. “A significant number of housing projects are coming up in Panvel, particularly in the Navade division of the Panvel ward,” said the official.

In the wake of the Ghatkopar incident, Dr. Prashant Rasal, the civic chief, convened a meeting and instructed officials to conduct a thorough survey of illegal and dangerous hoardings across the civic area, with a report due within a week. The directive prioritized the identification and action against dangerous hoardings.

Over the past two days, all billboards within the civic area were surveyed. Officials discovered two illegal hoardings in Kamothe, three in Kalamboli, one in Panvel, and a staggering 27 unauthorized billboards in the Navade Sub Division. "No unauthorized billboards were found in Kharghar," stated Maruti Gaikwad, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Encroachment). Following the survey, the civic body promptly removed five unauthorized billboards on Friday.

According to the PMC, there are 87 hoardings within the civic jurisdiction that have received proper sanction from the municipal corporation. "Notices have been issued to all these billboard holders to obtain Sustainability Structural Audit Certificates from Municipal Registered Structural Engineers," added DMC Gaikwad.

"Moving forward, the municipal corporation will be closely monitoring notice boards within its jurisdiction and will take strict action against any unauthorized billboards found in the municipal area," affirmed DMC Gaikwad. Meanwhile, NMMC continued its drive for the third consecutive day and three big hoardings were removed from Nerul ward. Dr Rahul Gethe, DMC (encroachment) stated that the drive will continue for at least two more days.