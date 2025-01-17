Panvel Municipal Corporation Seizes 47 kg Plastic Bags, Collects Rs 80,000 in Fines

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been actively cracking down on the use of single-use plastics across its jurisdiction, including Panvel, Kharghar, Kalamboli, and Kamothe. Acting under the directives of Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, PMC has seized approximately 47 kilograms of single-use plastic bags over the past 16 days and collected fines totaling Rs 80,000 from violators.

A significant operation took place on January 16 in Kalamboli, under Ward Committee 'B.' During this enforcement drive, a fine of Rs10,000 was imposed, and nine kilograms of prohibited plastic bags were confiscated. Chief Health Inspector Arun Kamble and his team were present during the action.

Over the past fortnight, consistent efforts in Wards A, B, C, and D have resulted in the seizure of more than 38 kilograms of single-use plastic. The ban on single-use plastic within the PMC limits, as per the amended Plastic Waste Management Rules of 2016, aims to curb plastic pollution. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate has instructed officials to take strict measures against those who store, sell, or use prohibited plastics.

PMC has also issued directives to shopkeepers in all four wards to place garbage bins outside their establishments. Non-compliance with these instructions has resulted in penalties during ongoing enforcement drives. The operations are being carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Smita Kale and Department Head Anil Kokare.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has reinforced the ban on single-use plastics through a notification under Rule 4(2) of the amended Plastic Waste Management Rules. Effective from July 1, 2022, this rule prohibits the production, import, storage, distribution, sale, and usage of single-use plastics. Violators face penalties, with first offenses incurring a fine of Rs5,000, second offenses Rs10,000, and third offenses Rs 25,000 alongside a possible three-month imprisonment.