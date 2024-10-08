Panvel Municipal Corporation to Inaugurate ₹302 Crore Development Projects Today

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will host a grand inauguration and groundbreaking ceremony for a series of development projects worth ₹302 crores on October 8. The event is scheduled for 3:00 PM at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel.

Among the key projects to be unveiled are installing 1,343 modern CCTV cameras across Panvel to bolster security, construction of residential complexes for sanitation workers, and the concretization of roads from Lions Garden to the Tehsil Office.

Panvel Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale highlighted that these initiatives aim to improve the city’s infrastructure, health services, and environmental sustainability.

Notable inaugurations include the launch of Panvel’s Urban Health and Wellness Centers (UHWC) at Asudgaon and three other locations, the introduction of mobile medical units, a new primary school in Valvali, and advanced firefighting vehicles. Additionally, initiatives targeting dust pollution control, air quality monitoring, and environmental awareness will also be introduced.

Upcoming projects, part of the groundbreaking ceremony, feature the construction of a bridge over the Taloja River, new daily and fish markets in Kharghar, night shelters for the homeless, and the revitalization of lakes and temples.

Collectively, these projects underscore Panvel's ongoing commitment to enhancing public infrastructure, safety, and overall community well-being, all while paving the way for a more sustainable and modern city.

The event will be graced by Maharashtra’s Industry and Guardian Minister Uday Samant, Minister of Women and Child Development Aditi Tatkare, Maval MP Shrirang Barne, Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur, and other dignitaries.