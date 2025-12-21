Uran Local Body Election Results 2025: Major Upset for BJP as NCP (SP) Candidate Bhavna Ghanekar Wins

In a surprising result in the Uran municipal elections, NCP (SP)’s Bhavna Ghanekar emerged victorious as the council president, dealing a setback to the ruling BJP.Ghanekar, backed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, contested on a ticket supported by the NCP (Sharad Pawar), and emerged victorious despite the council being controlled by the Bharatiya Janata Party. While counting for Phase 1 municipal council and nagar panchayat is underway, BJP leaders made political assertions, confident of taking a decisive lead.The counting began at 10 am at centres across the state.

A turnout of 67.3 per cent was recorded in the polls of 263 local bodies held on December 2, while 47.04 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the second phase of the elections in 23 local bodies on Saturday, the State Election Commission said. Earlier, Tension erupted at the Uran municipal council counting centre near Navi Mumbai ahead of the vote counting, after a contractor was allegedly allowed to enter the strong room.Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders and workers questioned how the contractor gained access to the room while carrying breakfast, raising concerns over the security of the process, according to an India Today report. In the elections for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has emerged as the single largest party.