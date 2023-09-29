15th Women’s Indian Open to tee off with star studded line-up in Gurugram

New Delhi [India]. September 29 : The Women's Indian Open, the flagship Ladies European Tour (LET) event in Asia, is back for its 15th edition and the tournament will be played from October 19 to 22 at the resplendent DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram.

The highest-ranked Indian in LET, Diksha Dagar, will lead the Indian challenge at the 2023 edition of India's National Open, which will have a field of 120 players from more than 25 countries.

The Hero Women's Indian Open 2023 will see considerable interest from players who will jostle for the top spots on the Race to Costa Del Sol (the Order of Merit for LET), while many others including some Indian names will be hoping to do well to get their full playing rights for 2024.

The field for this year's edition is already appearing impressive with three of the top four players in the LET Order of Merit entering the event - No. 2 Ana Pelaez Trivino of Spain, No. 3 Diksha Dagar of India and No. 4 Trichat Cheenglab of Thailand. Former champions in the field will include Christine Wolf (2019), Becky Morgan (2018) and Camille Chevalier (2017).

Speaking at the Press Conference, Bharatendu Kabi, Head of Corporate Communication and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Hero MotoCorp, said "Having steadily grown in stature over the Hero Women's Indian Open is now back for its 15th edition. This flagship tournament has played a significant role in promoting women's golf in India by providing a global platform to budding players and showcasing their talent. It is indeed a delight to see several top players from around the world and a strong Indian contingent competing for the coveted trophy and the Order Merit for LET at the Hero Women's Indian Open 2023. We cherish our association with GAI and appreciate their efforts towards successfully hosting India's National Open, wishing players the very best."

Kavita Singh, President, of the Women's Golf Association of India, said, "The last year has been an incredible run for Indian women's golf, with our girls excelling on the international stage. It has also been a great year for our Tour in India, the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour. The level of golf on display has improved tremendously. It is not long before we see many more of our players on the international Tours. It has not been easy especially the last few years and none of this would have been possible without the support of Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Dr Pawan Munjal, who have stood by the WGAI and the players through all the uncertain times. The WGAI would like to thank HeroMotoCorp, DLF Ltd and the many other sponsors who have believed in us and supported us through the years We would also like to thank the Ladies European Tour for their partnership.

Alexandra Armas, CEO, of the Ladies European Tour, said, "The Hero Women's Indian Open has become one of the main highlights of the LET calendar, coming at an important time in the season as the players look to consolidate and improve their positions in the final stages of the Race to Costa del Sol. The players can't wait to return to DLF G&CC, a top-quality golf course that is challenging and rewarding in equal measure. We look forward to working with our long-term partners to ensure another hugely successful event for all involved."

The LET will have two more events scheduled after the Hero Women's Indian Open 2023 and they will be the Aramco Team Series in Riyadh and the Tour Championships, the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana. The DLF Golf and Country Club is hosting the event for the 13th time since the event was introduced in 2007. The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

