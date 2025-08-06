17 Indian athletes to compete in World Games 2025

New Delhi [India], August 6 : For the World Games 2025, which will be held in Chengdu, People's Republic of China, from August 7-17, India has sent a squad of 17 members, according to Olympics.com.

This is the 12th edition of the World Games, a quadrennial competition for sports not included in the Olympics.

Running since 1981, the multi-sport event typically takes place a year after the Olympics. The 2025 World Games will feature 253 medal events across 34 sports and 60 disciplines, with powerboating and cheerleading making their debuts at the quadrennial meet.

However, India will be represented in 23 medal events throughout five sports: billiards, archery, racquetball, roller sports or skating, and wushu.

Many medal winners from the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou are among the members of the Indian World Games team that will travel to Chengdu.

The list includes archers Abhishek Verma and Parneet Kaur, speedskaters Velkumar Anand Kumar and Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, as well as wushu athlete Naorem Roshibina Devi.

Earlier this month, the Archery Association of India (AAI) announced the first-of-its-kind Archery League, a path-breaking global initiative, bringing together men and women recurve and compound archers from India and the world, who will be competing in an intense franchise-styled tournament.

The league aims to enhance the growth of Indian archers to support the nation's Olympic movement and to enhance the global popularity of the sport. It aims to be a professional platform that strengthens the overall archery ecosystem across India and the world.

The league will feature foreign archers from among the world's top 10, along with top Indian archers who will all be representing six franchise teams.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor