1st Test: Conversation was about respecting bowlers, fight through & enjoy the moment, says Ravindra

Bengaluru, Oct 20 New Zealand’s left-handed batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra said the conversation around acing the chase of 107 to get an eight-wicket win over India was about respecting the bowlers by fighting through it and enjoy the moment at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Set 107 to win on day five after rain delayed the start of proceedings, New Zealand were made to work very hard to get their runs, especially with Jasprit Bumrah displaying his extraordinary skill and control with the new ball to get two early scalps and was cheered on by spectators.

Will Young, filling in at number three for injured Kane Williamson, made a solid 48 not out and got support from a free-flowing Ravindra’s 39 not out as New Zealand got their first Test win in India after 1988 and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"The conversation was about acknowledging that they are two very good bowlers, and it was key to fight through that period and enjoy the moment. The atmosphere with the crowd was amazing, and it's moments like these that make playing cricket special.

"The crowd's energy adds to the excitement, and credit to Youngy (Will Young) and Dev (Devon Conway) for getting through that tough period. It's part of Test cricket—riding the ebbs and flows. Sometimes you're able to score, and other times the bowlers will be on top, but with those two world-class bowlers, the boys getting through that spell was invaluable for us," said Ravindra to JioCinema.

Ravindra earned Player of the Match award for an excellent 134 – his second Test hundred and sparkling 39 not out in second innings. One of the big highlights of his batting in Bengaluru was his takedown of Indian spinners via shots coming off front foot, back foot and down the ground.

"I don't necessarily play in the traditional style of Westerners who come over here. I have Indian heritage and have played a lot of cricket in India, which has helped me develop those game plans. I'm not a massive sweeper or reverse sweeper, so I stick to my strengths. I was able to play against the spin, and with fewer fielders on that side, it helped me accumulate runs.

"I think we understand how world-class these bowlers are, and they don’t really miss often. I focus on manipulating their length and getting into good positions to score. I was able to get some good practice in Chennai before this series, and that definitely helped," he added.

He also talked about New Zealand's mindset coming into the Bengaluru Test after their earlier 2-0 series loss to Sri Lanka. "We knew we didn’t play our best cricket there. We missed some chances and were a bit indecisive with the bat in our first innings. But we improved in the second innings and came back stronger."

Ravindra signed off by expressing his fondness for playing in Bengaluru, the city where his parents hail from. "Bengaluru is always special for me, not just for cricket but off the field too.

"It’s a great city, and I feel very welcomed by the fans and the people here. Having family connections here makes it even more special, as I don’t get to see them often. Playing in front of them is always an amazing feeling."

