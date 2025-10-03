1st Test: Dhruv Jurel celebrates his maiden Test hundred with an iconic army drill

Ahmedabad, Oct 3 India's Dhruv Jurel marked his maiden Test hundred with a deeply emotional celebration on the second day of the first Test against the West Indies, paying tribute to his father, Nem Chand, a retired Indian Army Havildar and Kargil War veteran.

Upon reaching the landmark off 190 balls, the 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Agra mimicked an army march drill with his bat, a grand gesture that carried a powerful personal resonance. While Jurel had previously saluted to acknowledge milestones, this time he offered a full guard-of-honour march for his first Test ton.

Jurel’s innings was one of maturity and poise, blending resilience with fluency. Walking in at No. 5 in the absence of the injured Rishabh Pant, he struck 12 boundaries and two sixes en route to 125 from 210 balls.

His knock anchored India’s dominance, built largely on a monumental 206-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja. Respecting the conditions early, Jurel allowed the ball to come to him, played late with soft hands, and was especially effective square of the wicket on the off side.

Against spinners Roston Chase, Khary Pierre, and Jomel Warrican, he was confident in his footwork, using the depth of the crease and the charge down the pitch with equal assurance.

Once settled, he shifted gears with authority, smashing Warrican for three fours and a six in quick succession. His innings finally ended when he edged a drive off debutant Khary Pierre to the wicketkeeper, but not before leaving the field to a standing ovation from teammates and fans alike.

Jurel’s century combined with Jadeja’s unbeaten 104 and KL Rahul’s earlier tons powered India to 448/5 in 128 overs at stumps, a lead of 286 runs. The final session firmly belonged to India, who added 122 runs in 32 overs, with Jadeja continuing to grind the West Indies attack alongside Washington Sundar (9*).

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor