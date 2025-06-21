1st Test: Duckett-Pope century stand takes England to 107/1, trail India by 364 runs

Leeds, June 21 Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope saw off the Jasprit Bumrah threat to stitch an unbeaten 103-run standoff in 139 balls to take England to 107/1 in 24 overs and trail India by 364 runs at tea on Day Two of the first Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at Headingley on Saturday.

After India lost their last seven wickets for just 41 runs to be bowled out for 471 in 113 overs, with Josh Tongue picking 4-86, Bumrah dismissed Crawley with a jaffa of a delivery. But Duckett, who hit 53 not out, and Pope, unbeaten on 48, were at immaculate ease with their shots to ensure England had a run rate of 4.46. It also helped the duo that India’s bowling wasn’t that penetrative once Bumrah was taken off.

In the opening over, with dark clouds looming around, Bumrah was on the money from the word go and was rewarded with Zak Crawley’s scalp. He got the ball to be straight, before getting it to move away at the last moment to induce an edge from Crawley and have him caught brilliantly by first slip. But after that, England began to build their innings as Pope and Duckett took two fours each off Mohammed Siraj, who released pressure built by Bumrah.

Bumrah, despite an electrifying first spell, could have got Duckett out for 15 if Ravindra Jadeja didn’t drop his catch at backward point. With Prasidh Krishna being ineffective with his loose deliveries, it meant that there was no stopping Duckett and Pope.

After 17 overs, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was brought into the attack and got a good turn and bounce on offer in his second over. Duckett, though, swept Jadeja for four to bring up his 14th Test fifty and the century of his stand with Pope, who has started to justify his selection over Jacob Bethell.

Previously, shortly after the post-lunch session began, Tongue lured Bumrah into the drive, and the outside edge was caught by a second slip. The pacer came back to cramp Jadeja for room and succeeded, as the left-handed batter chopped onto his stumps, before he castled Krishna to ensure India’s innings was wrapped up in 23 minutes of the second session.

Brief scores:

India 471 in 113 overs (Shubman Gill 147, Rishabh Pant 134; Ben Stokes 4-66, Josh Tongue 4-86) lead England 107/1 in 24 overs (Ben Duckett 53 not out, Ollie Pope 48 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 1-23) by 364 runs

