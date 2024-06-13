2-day Sports Conclave begins in Mizoram with eye on 2036 Olympic Games

Aizawl, June 13 Aiming for an improved performance by the sportspersons from Mizoram in the 2036 Olympic Games, a two-day ‘Mizoram Sports Conclave 2024’ was inaugurated by Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday.

Being held at the Baptist Centre here, the two-day conclave with the theme 'Vision 2036' aims to nurture young talents so that more athletes from Mizoram participate in the 2036 Olympic Games.

In his opening address, the Chief Minister announced that the state government would initiate steps to adopt 'Vision 2036 Olympics' as a state policy.

Lalduhoma also said that this event marks the beginning of an ambitious journey towards realising the dream of seeing Mizoram and India shine on the global stage at the Olympic Games.

Stating that the conclave is dedicated to nurturing world-class athletes who would excel for India in the Olympic arena, he emphasised that, with this vision in mind, Mizoram has been actively implementing grassroots programmes across various disciplines to identify and nurture young talents.

Additionally, the state has been focusing on infrastructure development and aligning its policies with the 'Vision 2036' programme, he said.

Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said that the Mizoram Sports Conclave would lay the foundation for building a strong sports contingent from the state.

He also said that during the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session held in Mumbai in October last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed India’s intention to bid for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games.

