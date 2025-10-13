2nd Test: Batting for over 100 overs in second innings was a big plus, says Campbell

New Delhi, Oct 13 John Campbell’s maiden Test century arrived in style on day four’s play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, with a six off Ravindra Jadeja flying over long-on fence marking a milestone which was a long time in the making.

His 115, stitched together with Shai Hope’s 103, helped West Indies make 390 in their second innings, and gave the visitors something to savour in the second and final Test, which is now going into day five – a possibility which wasn’t the initial expectation of cricket connoisseurs.

“I think it's a big positive for us, having not gotten the best first innings score. We came out in second innings and batted over 100 overs, so that's a big plus for us,” Campbell told reporters in the press conference after stumps on day four.

The left-hander, playing his 25th Test, became the first West Indies opener to score a Test century in India since Wavell Hinds in 2002. His partnership of 177 with Hope was the first 150-plus third-wicket stand for West Indies in India since 2011. Campbell said when he joined forces with Hope at 35/2, the plan was to take the innings deep.

It was also the same encouragement given to them by Daren Sammy-led support staff. “Shai and I, we just wanted to bat as long as possible, that was always the plan. We both got starts, so we wanted to take it as deep as possible. Well, the coaches always back us. We always have the coaches support, they instill confidence in us. The hardest thing on the wicket is to start, so we wanted to fight hard for a start and when we got our start, we tried to take it as deep as possible.”

Campbell admitted his dismissal of being lbw to Ravindra Jadeja while attempting a reverse sweep was a misjudgment. “At that time I just thought the shot was on, I just, a little bit of a miscalculation on my part.”

He also feels the team’s second innings effort is a sign of progress for them as a red-ball unit. “I just think time didn't allow us to play a warm up match. But it's international cricket, we as international players need to adapt faster in whichever conditions we get to face in. But batting over a 100 overs for us, that's a big plus coming against quality bowlers and a challenging day four pitch as well. We're all hoping that it is signs of good things to come.”

On the tactical front, Campbell said there was no specific plan to attack Kuldeep with a flurry of sweeps when he came on to bowl, leaving the wrist-spinner wicketless on final session of day three. “It wasn't a specific plan, I just think at that point he came on and the field was up. So we both worked ourselves to get a few balls over the top and then when those fielders got pushed back, we'd just take a single.”

Hope and Campbell have long shared a quiet chemistry at the crease - back in May 2019, the duo put on 365 runs for the first wicket against Ireland, which is still the second-highest stand in the format’s history. Since that sunlit day in Dublin, they’ve waited for another moment of collective brilliance, and it arrived on a sunlit day in New Delhi, as it also marked the first time in 14 years that two West Indies batters scored centuries in the same Test innings against India.

Campbell praised Hope’s temperament and the value of their communication during the partnership. “I mean, he has a lot of international experience. He has a very cool and calm head of the team, so I always welcome that. We were having conversations right throughout the game, so I mean, sharing information with each other and I think that helped us through the partnership.”

Though India need 58 runs to win on day five, Campbell signed off by noting the pitch’s variable bounce could help them spring a surprise. “Well, as you saw in the latter part of the day, the wicket was a little bit up and down, so who knows what a few early wickets might be in the morning.”

