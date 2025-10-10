2nd Test: Jaiswal, Sudharsan power India to 220/1 at Tea

New Delhi, Oct 10 Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his seventh Test century and remained unbeaten on 111, while B Sai Sudharsan looked steady at not out on 71 as the duo led a commanding India to reach 220/1 in 58 overs at tea on day one of the second and final Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

It was a session where the West Indies appeared listless, as the left-handed duo of Jaiswal and Sudharsan stitched a commanding 162-run partnership after KL Rahul’s early dismissal, guiding the hosts into a position of great strength in the match.

Although the West Indies did not concede any extras, they continued to struggle for breakthroughs. Their pacers struggled to establish a consistent rhythm, with Warrican posing occasional questions, while Jaiswal and Sudharsan mostly dictated the pace in a session where 126 runs were scored in 30 overs.

The session started in a lively manner for India. Jaiswal cut Jaydon Seales; he aimed to score boundaries on the first two balls after lunch, then drove a half-volley through cover for four to reach his fifty off 82 balls. While Jaiswal continued to drive and cut with ease, Sudharsan used his quick hands well to flick, punch, drive, and sweep gracefully for boundaries.

On an overpitched delivery from Khary Pierre, Sudharsan scored his second Test fifty in 87 balls with a drive through mid-off for four. Jaiswal capitalised on loose balls from Anderson Philip to accumulate boundaries, and a flick from Pierre helped him reach his century, which he celebrated by removing his helmet, raising his bat, and sending a few flying kisses to mark a magnificent milestone.

The careful and systematic Sudharsan was on 58 when Justin Greaves offered him a false shot, only for Jomel Warrican to drop a simple catch at short mid-wicket. With both Jaiswal and Sudharsan appearing very confident, India will aim to quicken the pace in the final session and hope the latter scores his first Test century.

Brief Scores: India 220/1 in 58 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 111 not out, B Sai Sudharsan 71 not out; Jomel Warrican 1-41) against West Indies

