2nd Test: Sammy calls for belief and discipline from West Indies’ players to make a turnaround against India

New Delhi, Oct 8 West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has urged his players to have their belief and discipline intact in a bid to make an improbable turnaround against India in the upcoming second Test, starting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

West Indies continued to hit rock bottom in their Test fortunes when they were crushed by an innings and 140 runs by India inside three days in the first Test in Ahmedabad. It comes at a time when cricket in the Caribbean continues to grapple with inconsistent performances and deeper structural challenges.

"Things have not been going well for a little bit. I think it's the continuation of the positive words, challenging the players to be more professional, disciplined in their training, and to have more belief in themselves (to make a turnaround)."

"Again, when the game comes, trusting the preparation that they put in to train, and to be able to put it into the game. I see some of the guys lack confidence, and it's something that has to come from within you. But with a lack of performances, it's always hard to rise above that level."

"But my job is to continue to instil that in the way we practice, think, plan, and strategise. I was just telling someone the conversations we had after the Test. To see the way they came out there and really put a conscious effort to train better, I expect a little bit of some sort of improvement, at least in the way they think and the belief they have in themselves," said Sammy to reporters in a pre-game press conference on Wednesday.

The West Indies last won a Test series in India in 1983, and in Ahmedabad, their batting time was 89.2 overs combined, which is clearly insufficient to win a red-ball game in the subcontinent. What really hurt cricket fans was the lack of fight from the batters, something which Sammy did acknowledge.

“What I do say all the time -- put a bigger price on your wicket and focus for long periods, believe in yourself, trust in the process, the list could go on and on. But, at the end of the day, cricket is an action sport and everyone has to understand the role they have to play for the team to do well - openers going to see the new ball back and bat till lunch.”

“We need to be able to bat at least 80% in India, put a big first innings score on weekends that are challenging. The first innings is very, very important, and it's important to continue the positive messaging. Hopefully, the preparation that they've put in put them in a position to go out and play well,” added Sammy, their two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain.

The West Indies is now a pale shadow of their dominating self in the cricketing world, and in a bid to get more sponsors and finances going, legendary players Sir Vivian Richards, Brian Lara, and Sir Richie Richardson, along with present-day players Shai Hope and Roston Chase, CWI CEO Chris Dehring and CCO Rupert Hunter, have been in India to get lucrative long-term financial benefits.

“The difference in the different teams, the top 3-4 teams in the world versus the bottom four. We’ve been struggling with finances for a long time. That’s one of the reasons why Brian (Lara), Shiv (Chanderpaul), they’re going to have this event in the afternoon -- trying to see if we can get sponsors to help in some of the areas that we need improvement.”

“We’re playing five Test matches, four months in one place, entertaining the world, where other boards have benefited. So, for now, when we, over the years, whether it be through lack of management, backlash, whatever it is, we need those financial resources to help us grow and move forward,” added Sammy.

He also opined that the next generation of cricketers in the Caribbean has no shortage of role models in the shortest format, and that young players can only perform within the limits of the resources available to them, something which again highlights the ongoing disparity in infrastructure as compared to top-tier cricketing nations.

“We could only work with what we have and who’s willing. The inability to match some of the franchises across the world has been an issue. But what I always tell these guys, if we complain about not having the best facilities, not having enough manpower like the other teams, not having the best technology, all these things that the other teams are superior to us, it’s no secret,” he concluded.

