2nd Test: The way India came back with bowling and fielding was tremendous to see, says Gill

Birmingham, July 6 After getting his first victory as India’s Test captain with a 336-run win over England at Edgbaston, Shubman Gill lauded his team’s tremendous ability to bounce back, especially in bowling and fielding departments.

India’s bowling and fielding had come under scrutiny following the five-wicket defeat in Leeds. But in Birmingham, despite no Jasprit Bumrah, India’s bowling unit shined, thanks to Akash Deep’s match haul of ten wickets, including taking 6-99 on day five.

The fielding department also did their job well of taking good catches and complimenting the bowlers well despite some misses at the end, as India have now levelled the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 1-1.

"All the things we spoke about after the last game, we were spot on with all of those things. I think the way we came back with our bowling and fielding was tremendous to see. On this kind of wicket we knew that if we got 400-500 runs, it would be enough. Not every game will be like Headingley,” said Gill in the post-match presentation ceremony, after getting Player of the Match award.

Speaking further about the bowling unit, Gill said, “They were magnificent. The way we were able to get through their top order, they bowled brilliantly. Even Prasidh, he didn't get as many wickets but he bowled brilliantly. He (Akash) hit the right lengths and was getting the ball to move both ways, which was difficult on a pitch like this. He was magnificent for us.”

Gill further confirmed that Bumrah will play the third Test at Lord’s, starting on July 10. "Bumrah is definitely back for the Lord's Test. I'm excited, it's the most iconic stadium and no bigger honour to honour your country and play there."

Gill himself had a magnificent time at Edgbaston, hitting 269 and 161 in both innings – a feat no other Test cricketer has achieved so far. “I am definitely feeling comfortable with my game and if we are able to win the series with my contributions, it'll be great.”

“As I said before, I want to play as a batsman, and go out as a batsman and make decisions as a batsman. Sometimes you won't take some risks when you're thinking as a captain which you have to do as a batsman,” he concluded.

