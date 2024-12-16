3rd Test: Indian team is going through a transition, says Jasprit Bumrah

Brisbane, Dec 16 India’s fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has asked for patience to be shown with the team after losing four wickets in their first innings of ongoing third Test against Australia at the Gabba.

On a day where only 33.1 overs of play was possible due to rain, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood scythed through the top-order to leave India at 51/4 in 17 overs and trail Australia by 394 runs. They need 194 runs to avoid follow-on, but heavy rain forecast for last two days means India might just be saved from going 2-1 behind in the five-match series.

“As a team, we don't point fingers at each other and we don't want to get into that mindset where we are pointing fingers at each other that you should do this and that. We as a team are going through a transition as new players are coming in and it's not the easiest place to play cricket over here," said Bumrah to reporters in press conference after day three’s play.

Bumrah, who picked 6-76 to be India’s standout bowler yet again, felt it’s difficult for inexperienced bowlers to hit the ground running in different conditions in Australia. Pace bowlers Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana made their Test debut in the ongoing series whereas Akash Deep is taking part in his first overseas tour.

Though Harshit impressed on debut in Perth, his inexperience showed up in a wicketless performance in Adelaide and had to make way for Akash, who bowled his heart out in Brisbane and troubled Steve Smith, but got just one wicket. Reddy, meanwhile, has picked wickets, but has been more impressive with the bat.

"It's my job to help the others. I have played a little bit more than them so I am trying to help them. We are a new team, new players have come into the side and we have to be considerate and give them that cushion that they will learn from experience."

“Last time as well, we had a little more experienced side when we came here. But this is the journey that every team will go through. All these experiences will help them and they will see a lot of improvement going forward."

“But that is the journey that, as I said, all players will have to go through. Nobody's born with all the experience, nobody's born with all the skills. You keep learning, you keep finding new ways and I'm sure you will get better," he added.

Quizzed about his assessment of performances of Mohammed Siraj, who has blown hot and cold on the tour, Bumrah stated, “We have had conversations, but this was the conversation he had with me before we came here. When we came here in Perth, as well as the last game, he looked in very good spirits. He was bowling well and he has picked up a fair few of the wickets. In this game, I think I will give him credit that he had a little bit of a niggle, but he still kept on bowling and still helped the team.”

“It’s because he knew if he goes inside and he doesn't bowl, then team will go under pressure. So he’s has got a great attitude and he has got a fighter spirit that the team loves. I personally love that as well - that he is up for a fight and he always gives it all for the team. So I think that is the biggest positive for any cricketer going forward – giving his absolute best on the field.”

“Even when he is not 100% fit, when he has got a niggle, he is still fighting for the team. So that is a great attitude. Yes, in terms of wickets and all, some days you will bowl well, the wickets will come as I spoke to him before. Some days you will not bowl very well but the wickets will follow. So it's all money in the bank.”

“That is the conversation that I have had with him - that you keep focusing on your stuff, things that you can control. Keep running in, keep having a smile on his face. You wanted to play Test cricket, you are doing that. Your family is really proud of you.”

“You are doing something that not many have done before. So I think he is in a very good space. That is what I know of. I don't know what else is happening, but he has got a great attitude and that is a very big positive for us,” he concluded.

