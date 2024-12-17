3rd Test: Jadeja's gritty half-century drags India to 201/7 at tea on Day 4

Brisbane, Dec 17 Ravindra Jadeja's composed half-century dragged India to 201/7 at tea on Day 4 of the third Test against Australia at the Gabba on Tuesday. The visiting side still needs 45 runs to avoid follow-on and trail by 244 runs.

However, the rain gods have been helping the touring party with regular interruptions since the start of play on Day 4. The second session, which got delayed due to rain, ended minutes before its scheduled time as rain forced early tea.

Post lunch, Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy weathered the storm and tackled Australian pacers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc well. The duo stitched a 53-run stand before Cummins dislodged the bails with an inside edge off his bat in the second session to dismiss Reddy.

India added 34 runs in 13.2 overs of the truncated session with the loss of one wicket with Jadeja unbeaten on 65 while Mohammed Siraj was batting on one as pressure mounts on India to abstain from coming out to bat again in the day.

Post-resumption, Mitchell Starc stuck immediately as he removed Siraj, who couldn't survive the over as he got the thick edge and got caught behind, leaving India reeling 201/8.

Earlier in the opening session of the day, Australia bagged two crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma (10) and Rahul (84) while India added 116 runs to the scoreboard in the extended opening session, which saw 32 overs being bowled despite a brief rain interruption.

It was not an ideal start for Australia as Steve Smith dropped Rahul on the first ball of the day at the second slip off Pat Cummins. Rahul was batting on 33 at that time and went on to add 51 more runs to his tally before Smith finally redeemed himself at first slip off Nathan Lyon.

Resuming from an overnight score of 51/4, India desperately needed someone to step up and show resilience. Rahul rose to the challenge and appeared a class apart from his teammates. The Aussies set an attacking field with three slips and a gully, leaving gaps in the covers and point region, tempting Rahul to play his trademark drives. However, he was astute enough to resist the temptation, only going for the shot when the bowlers pitched the ball firmly into his driving zone. He struck his second half-century of the series.

Brief scores: India 201/7 in 62.2 overs (KL Rahul 84, Ravindra Jadeja 65 not out; Pat Cummins 3-49) trail Australia 445 (Travis Head 152, Steve Smith 101; Jasprit Bumrah 6-76) by 244 runs.

