4th Test: India beat England by 5 wickets in Ranchi Test, seal series
By IANS | Published: February 26, 2024 01:44 PM2024-02-26T13:44:52+5:302024-02-26T13:45:09+5:30
Ranchi, Feb 29 India beat England by 5 wickets in the fourth Test here at JSCA International Stadium Complex on Monday.
With a win India sealed a five-match series with an unassailable 3-1 lead.
The fifth and final Test starts from March 7 in Dharamsala.
Brief Scores: India 307-10 and 192-5 beat England 353-10 and 145-10 by 5 wickets.
